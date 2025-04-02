Minister Sukhai urges Pomeroon residents to invest in agriculture

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai has urged residents along the Pomeroon River in Region Two to prioritise agricultural investments to strengthen food security and boost economic opportunities.

Speaking at a community meeting in Akawini on Monday, Minister Sukhai emphasised that while local communities currently produce enough food for daily needs, food security extends beyond individual villages.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

She noted that a robust agricultural sector is vital for the stability of the nation’s food system.

The minister explained that increasing agricultural production would not only ensure local food security but also create new economic prospects, such as increased trade, job creation, and a stronger local economy.

With government-led initiatives and infrastructural developments, farmers and entrepreneurs will have greater access to markets and resources, allowing them to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

One such initiative is the gas-to-energy project currently being developed on the West Bank of Demerara in Region Three.

Once completed, it is expected to reduce electricity costs by 50 per cent, fostering increased manufacturing and expanding entrepreneurship. This, in turn, will benefit hundreds of agriculturists across the country.

“Where do Amerindians stand? Where do the people living along the Pomeroon fit into this?” minister Sukhai asked.

“As manufacturing and agro-processing expand, villages like these will play a crucial role in supplying agricultural products. We must start now; we cannot wait until everybody else takes up the opportunities.”

The minister also underscored agriculture’s role in supporting national initiatives such as the school feeding programme.

She encouraged residents to position themselves strategically, take charge of their development, and contribute to the overall upliftment of their communities.

Minister Sukhai was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud, Regional Chairman Vilma Da Silva, and Vice Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Sonia Latchman.

