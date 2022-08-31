Minister Todd engages Linden residents

– delivers on promises made

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd conducted a series of follow up meetings on Monday and Tuesday, where he interacted with residents of various communities in Linden, Region 10.

Minister Todd accompanying residents to the local market

Minister Todd met with the residents of Ituni and handed over a new sewing machine to Ms Juliet Williams, a local seamstress.

Williams had made the request two weeks prior during a community outreach, and expressed that the new sewing machine would improve the quality of her work, and help to train other persons who may be interested in learning the trade.

Minister Todd interacting with residents of ‘Buckville’

She said, “It will help me a to give my sewing a boost. The machine will help me a great lot. And not only myself. I will be able to pull in other women who are interested. I’m so glad that Minister Todd heard my cry…I’m thankful that he acted quickly for me. “

Minister Todd also accompanied Ituni residents to the local market and listened to their concerns regarding the enclosed market and lack of adequate facilities.

Janelle Rambharos, Vice Chairman of Siberian Community Development Council

He acknowledged the area’s potential and assured the residents that their concerns will be addressed to ensure that they can feel safe and comfortably ply their trade.

Moreover, following up on another request, the minister presented the Young Peacemakers Football Club in Ituni with professional-grade footballs and nets, along with cricket bats and balls.

The members of the club extended gratitude to the PPP/C Administration, and noted that the equipment would facilitate improved gameplay and better hone their athletic skills.



Minister Todd presented the participants of the Welding and Fabrication Programme with a new computer

During a follow up visit to Old England (Siberian) in Linden, Minister Todd delivered water tanks to Three Friends Health Post and Old England Health Post to assist with constructing their sanitary blocks.



He reiterated the PPP/C Government’s desire to provide for and serve each community.



Janelle Rambharos, Vice Chairman of Siberian Old England Community Development Council, expressed elation at the delivery of the water tank.

Participants of the Welding and Fabrication Programme, Carlisa Trim (right) and Shamar Gibson (left)

“This has been fast-tracked, because it was only on Minister Todd’s last visit a few weeks ago that we requested this tank, and thanks to the government, we have received it today. It will facilitate with our sanitary block.”



Additionally, the minister met with residents of ‘Buckville’ and West Watooka to listen to their concerns regarding land, healthcare, drainage and access to facilities. He also distributed some 14 hampers to the most vulnerable persons in ‘Buckville’.

As per their request, Minister Todd presented a computer to the participants of the Welding and Fabrication programme in Block 22 to facilitate their technical training.



The participants of the programme expressed that the computer would assist with gaining theoretical knowledge.

DPI spoke with two participants, Carlisa Trim, and Shamar Gibson.



Gibson said, “The personal computer would help us a lot, because we would need to see videos so we can have an idea of what we’re doing.”



He also delivered a new wheelchair in Block 22 to Tracy Whyte, who made the request on behalf of her mother, Regina Joseph, two weeks ago. Joseph disclosed that the wheelchair will assist with going to her regular clinic visits.



Minister Todd also met with Dallawalla residents to listen to their concerns.



He encouraged the residents to get involved in cultivating hemp for industrial purposes, dubbing it a lucrative venture.





Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

