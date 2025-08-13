Minister touts results, not promises, at Waramuri school opening

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal told residents of Region One that the government does not merely make glorified promises but crafts strategies to bring relief to the real issues affecting Guyanese.

Minister of Housing and Water during the commissioning ceremony of the Waramuri Secondary School

Speaking at the opening of the Waramuri Secondary School on Wednesday, Minister Croal pointed to an impressive list of initiatives that have been implemented over the past five years.

“The testimony is all around you, even if you look in this small community of Waramuri, telemedicine for health, improvement in roads, secondary and primary education, sports access, and I can go on and on,” he told residents.

Minister Croal noted that a similar pattern is evident across the country. Improvements in roads, bridges, schools, health institutions, access to water, electricity, power, housing and farmlands have all benefitted citizens in every Region.

“It doesn’t matter where you live; you are equally important to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, and you are equally important to our president,” Minister Croal said.