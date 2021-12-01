Minister Walrond underscores tourism potential of Region Eight

Potaro- Siparuni (Region Eight), is filled with tremendous potential for tourism and business expansion, and can contribute to government’s drive to bolster the nation’s tourism industry.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, sees Mahdia as a key player in attaining the administration’s tourism/business goals, since the township gives direct access to the mining community.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, during an interview with Mahdia Radio Announcer, Lesa Lee, on Tuesday.

“Many locals and foreigners would relish the opportunity to experience pork knocking and auxiliary activities,” the minister said Tuesday, as she officially opened the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) sub-office in Mahdia.

“This can be a major selling point for students, and foreigners fascinated about gold production. I see this as a great opportunity for your tourism aspirations,” she added.

Minister Walrond said the town is poised for inclusion in the rapidly expanding tourism sector, noting that infrastructural work must start now, in preparation for the anticipated travel surge.

“More people are travelling; they want to see more of Guyana and with the transformation of infrastructure ongoing in our country, there will be much more traffic in this part of the country.”

Already, government has advertised for proposals to develop eco-lodges and resorts. It also anticipates proposals for a resort to be established in Region Eight.

Minister Walrond said it is imperative for Guyanese to shift from potential to actuality, especially now, since the nation has a supportive government.

Meanwhile, the ministry is also seeking to improve access to the services of the Small Business Bureau (SBB).

Minister Oneidge Walrond, MP, and Director of Business, John Edghill engaged members of the Chambers of Commerce and Mahdia private sector.

“Earlier this month, a team from the Small Business Bureau spent four days in the region, working with clients to complete applications for financing….out of that visit, several applications for grants were approved and will be disbursed shortly,” Minister Walrond asserted.

In 2020, only one small business grant was issued in the region. The ministry intends to conduct more training and receive more applications in 2022.

Additionally, during her visit, Minister Walrond met with members of the Region’s Chamber of Commerce and Mahdia’s private sector, to listen to their concerns with the aim of providing solutions.

She also made a brief stop at Radio Mahdia for an interview with radio announcer, Lesa Lee.

Situated in the heart of Guyana, the Region borders Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) to the north, the regions of Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten) and East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) to the east, the region of Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) to the south and Brazil to the west.