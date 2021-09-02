Ministry begins countrywide data collection exercise

-to update records of vulnerable groups

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is currently in the process of updating its records and commenced a countrywide data collection exercise last Wednesday, which will run throughout the month of September.

The Ministry is updating its database of persons with disabilities, single parents, and unemployed women in an effort to develop and deliver programmes which will benefit these groups of people and other categories of persons as well.

Eligible persons are asked to register Monday to Friday between the hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Officers will be stationed at the locations to facilitate a smooth process of registration.

Registration can also be done online by downloading the form from the Ministry’s website and emailing it to registration@mhsss.gov.gy.



Below is the list of offices that persons can visit to register. For more information, please call 226-6110 or 225-6545 or visit the Ministry’s Facebook page. Please note that the deadline for Registration is September 30, 2021.

Region Locations One (1) Regional Admin. Office/ Probation & Security Officer; Port Kaituma.



Probation and Social Security Officer; Mabaruma.



Moruca Admin. Rural Extension Centre.



Baramita Probation and Social Services Office. Two (2) Probation and Social Security Office; Anna Regina Takuba Lodge.



Charity/Urasura, Charity Pomeroon (NDC).



Good Hope/ Pomona, Huis t Dieren, Essequibo Coast (NDC). Three (3) Phoenix Park; W.B.D.



Wakenaam, Sans Succi, Wakenaam (NDC).



Leguan, Leguan, Essequibo Coast (NDC).



Tushen/ Uitvlugt, Kastev, Meten-Meer-Zorg (NDC).



Toesvlugt/ Patentia, Good Intent, W.B.D (NDC). Four (4) Industry- Mahaica Enmore NDC Office, Probation & social Service Office.



Lusignan Community Centre Ground.



Cane Grove NDC. Soesdyke Highway- Eccles Soesdyke/ Huist’ Coverden (NDC).



Golden Grove/ Diamond NDC- Grove Housing Scheme.



Ramsburg/ Eccles NDC, Peter’s Hall. Georgetown Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Water and Cornhill Sts. Five (5) The Mahaicony Probation and Social services Department (Hospital complex).



Fort Wellington Probation and Social Services Department. Six(6) Ministry of Human Services and Social Security New Amsterdam.



Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Whim.



Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Skeldon. Seven (7) Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Probation office, Bartica, RDC building Eight (8) Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Probation Officer, Mahdia Nine (9) Probation Office, Lethem. Ten (10) Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Probation Office, CARICOM Insurance Building.



Kwakwani RDC Office.