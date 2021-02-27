Ministry disturbed by brutality meted out to women & girls

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is alarmed and deeply disturbed by the increasing violence and brutality meted out to our women and girls.

Two most recent cases – the rape and brutal beating of a 98-year-old woman and the alleged forcible sexual assault of a 10-year-old child highlight the horrific nature of this persistent, monstrous scourge of abuse which tears at the very fabric of our nation.

We would like to see the perpetrators be dealt with condignly and face the full force of the law.

The Ministry continues to encourage the culture of reporting and urges persons to utilize the 914 hotline for early interventions.

Meanwhile, in its continuous efforts to safeguard the vulnerable, the Ministry in collaboration with the National Commission of the Elderly and the Childcare Protection Agency (CPA) will be rolling out new programmes, as well as, strengthen existing programmes to tackle these serious issues.

