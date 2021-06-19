Ministry making arrangements for CSEC students

– in wake of fire at North Ruimveldt Multilateral

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand says the Ministry would take every step to support students and teachers of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School, which suffered damage due to a fire on Saturday.

The fire ravaged school

At the scene, Minister Manickchand said Education officials were already in discussions about placement for affected students who are preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) exams.

“Your Government is going to make arrangements to make sure your education is not interrupted; we ’re going to put those arrangements in place immediately.

In fact, there are officers present in the Ministry of Education working to determine where we are going to place the students for CXC to do their various exams.”

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand engages these Education personnel at the scene of the fire

Minister Manickchand said that while this is an “unspeakable loss” every possible measure will be put in place to cushion the impact of the fire.

“We are going to work around the clock to make sure you’re not in any way disadvantaged as students, teachers and auxiliary staff.

Particularly for the CSEC students, know that we are working very hard to make sure that you will write your CSEC exams as smoothly as if this did not happen.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn was also at the scene.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn at the scene of the fire

The North Ruimveldt Multilateral School is listed as one of the top schools in the city with a population of 512 students and 35 teachers.

