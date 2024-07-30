Ministry of Agriculture Statement on Vinceroy Jordan’s Remarks on Inclusion Body Hepatitis (IBH)

The Ministry of Agriculture categorically dismisses the falsehoods propagated by Vinceroy Jordan in the Stabroek News regarding the ongoing challenge of Inclusion Body Hepatitis (IBH) in Guyana’s poultry industry. While Jordan highlights the critical economic and health impacts of this disease, which have been felt globally, he deliberately ignores the proactive and strategic measures taken by the PPP/C administration to mitigate its effects and protect our poultry sector.

Since its first detection in 2005 and confirmation in 2006 at the DIDCO farm, IBH has posed a severe threat to our poultry industry, leading to substantial economic losses and the eventual closure of the DIDCO facility. The Ministry of Agriculture’s swift response, including the recruitment of renowned regional poultry pathologists and the initiation of a national IBH control plan, has been pivotal in reducing the incidence of this disease over the years.

The resurgence of IBH cases in 2015, particularly in the Berbice zone, underscored the persistent threat of this disease and its ability to cause significant damage despite containment efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent historic flooding further exacerbated the situation, creating ideal conditions for the virus to spread and challenging the existing vaccination programs.

In response to these challenges, the Ministry of Agriculture has implemented several critical interventions, including:

1. Sourcing and Procurement of Vaccines: A total investment of 29 million GYD has been dedicated to securing vaccines to combat IBH.

2. Recruitment of International Experts: The ministry has contracted poultry pathologists, virologists, and nutritionists to provide expertise and enhance our disease management capabilities.

3. Legislative Support: Key legislation has been passed to support staff activities and ensure hatchery compliance, strengthening our regulatory framework.

4. Virus Isolation and Typing: Efforts have been made to isolate and type the virus, providing valuable insights for targeted interventions.

5. Development of an Autogenous Vaccine: For the first time in Guyana’s history, an autogenous vaccine was developed in 2021, marking a significant milestone in our fight against IBH.

6. Sourcing of Hatching Eggs from Vaccinated Flocks: This strategy aims to improve the immunity of chicks from the outset, reducing the risk of disease transmission.

7. Broiler Breeder Program: A 20 million GYD investment has been made to establish a broiler breeder program, ensuring national self-sufficiency and enhancing the immunity of our poultry population.

It is important to note that while many countries continue to grapple with outbreaks of diseases like Newcastle and Bird Flu, Guyana has successfully kept these threats at bay through strategic interventions by the Ministry of Agriculture. This success is a testament to the efficacy of our national disease control strategies and the dedication of our agricultural sector.

Under the PPP/C Government, the poultry sector is enjoying its best times, partly due to our support of the oil and gas sector and the extensive research conducted on hepatitis. Despite the challenges posed by IBH, particularly the marked increase in cases in 2015 limited to the Berbice zone, and the perfect environmental conditions for the disease to thrive in 2020 due to COVID-19 and historic flooding, our interventions have been effective in mitigating the spread of the disease.

In contrast, during the APNU/AFC administration from 2015-2020, poultry farmers were left to fend for themselves with no significant support or intervention to address these issues. It was only when the PPP/C returned to office that substantial actions were taken to address these challenges and support our poultry sector. In conclusion, while IBH remains a significant challenge, the Ministry of Agriculture’s comprehensive and proactive approach has significantly mitigated its impact. Continued vigilance, investment, and innovation will be crucial in safeguarding Guyana’s poultry industry and ensuring its resilience in the face of ongoing and future threats.

