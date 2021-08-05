Ministry probing claims of fake vaccination booklets for sale

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, MP, says the Ministry is currently investigating reports that persons have been selling fake COVID-19 vaccination booklets.

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony said persons found in possession of bogus documents would face the law.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“So, I just want to remind the general public that in Section 240 of our criminal law, our Criminal Offences Act, Chapter 8:01, forgery is an offence and you can be prosecuted for forgery.

“The fine, if you’re found guilty of forgery, would be up to three years imprisonment. If you forge a vaccination card, then you will be liable to this type of punishment if caught. So, I want to encourage people to desist from such practices because when we catch you, you are going to feel the full brunt of the law.”

Persons who have purchased counterfeit documents would also be put before the court.

“The people who were buying the vaccination card, if there’s such actions that are currently ongoing, I just want to warn people that this is an offence and we will be taking very stern measures against anyone who’s trying to do this.”

Meanwhile, on the side-lines of another event held Wednesday, Dr. Anthony said the Ministry is looking to digitise its COVID-19 vaccination records.

“We are digitalising our records right now and we have a few options that we are looking at right now on how we can do this.”

Th recently published gazetted COVID-19 Measures for August stipulates that vaccination booklets are to be presented when visiting Government agencies, restaurants and cinemas.