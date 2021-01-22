Ministry receives solar fridges, vaccine carriers from UNICEF

The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine preparations have been boosted with the donation of two solar refrigerators and 50 vaccine carriers from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

On Friday, newly-appointed UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Mr. Nicolas Pron presented the equipment to Minister Hon. Dr Frank Anthony at a simple ceremony held at the Mental Health Unit on Quamina Street.

Dr. Anthony expressed gratitude to the agency for the timely donation.

“The vaccine carriers and two solar fridges would complement what we already have and we look forward to working along with you,” he said.

The solar refrigerators will be distributed to Regions Seven and Eight while each administrative region will receive vaccine carriers.

UNICEF’s support has augmented Guyana’s efforts to suppress Covid. Dr. Anthony highlighted that the international agency has been a “reliable partner” and will be collaborating on future programmes.

“Vaccinations and immunisations have been one of the forte of UNICEF and outside of working with you immediately on COVID-19, we have plans to look at other areas where UNICEF can assist the Ministry in reaching many more persons in need,” he said.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony and UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Mr. Nicolas Pron at the official presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pron noted that while the equipment would be used primarily for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, it will also contribute to the sustainability of a wider immunisation programme.

“Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective, sustainable, public investment one country can make to save the lives of many children. Of course, the goal here is to save the lives of all children in Guyana and their relatives in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has made tremendous progress in its preparations for the roll out of the Covid vaccine. This includes the procurement of cold chain storage facilities as well as the rehabilitation and expansion of vaccination centres across the country. Training for persons who will administer the vaccine has also started.

Guyana is expected to receive 20 per cent of the total vaccines required from COVAX and is working to secure the rest from other sources.