MINTIC and GTA launch six new experiences in the Rupununi

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted their second product launch ceremony for Tourism Awareness Month today, unveiling six new community-led and nature-based tourism experiences in the Rupununi.

Delivering the feature remarks, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, commended the participating communities and partners for their leadership in developing authentic, community-driven tourism products. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting village-led initiatives and strengthening the Rupununi as a key destination for meaningful, nature-focused travel. The Minister noted that today’s event builds on earlier launches this week and reflects the rapid development taking place within the sector.

Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

The six new experiences launched are:

– Camp & Catch: Fishing Adventure by Tara’s Choices and Tours

– Wontai Birding Experience by Dexter Da Silva

– Quarrie Nature Escape by Quarrie Village

– Sip, Splash and Splatter by Kumu Village

– Moco Moco Camping Experience by Moco Moco Village

– Capybara Camping Experience by Karanambu Lodge, Kwaimatta Village, and Quatatta Village

Director of the GTA, Mr. Kamrul Baksh, opened the event by highlighting the steady growth of community tourism in Region Nine. He noted that the new products demonstrate strong collaboration between villages, operators, and conservation partners, and reflect the national focus on expanding and diversifying Guyana’s tourism sector. He also emphasized that each experience supports jobs, skills training, and long-term sustainability within the host communities.

As Tourism Awareness Month winds down, today’s launch brings the total to 15 new experiences launched this year, surpassing the initial target of 10. This achievement underscores the continued progress being made through community collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development across Guyana’s tourism landscape.

#DiscoverGuyana #CommunityTourism #CommunitySupport #TourismDevelopment