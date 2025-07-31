Modern market facilities for Region Six

To ensure farmers in the East-Berbice-Corentyne region do business with dignity and comfort, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced his government’s plan to transform all markets across the region into modern facilities.

He made this announcement as he engaged hundreds of residents at a public meeting at Arch Road in Rose Hall on Wednesday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan speaking at a community meeting in Rose Hall, Corentyne, Region Six

Highlighting the visible changes taking place countrywide, President Ali said communities like those in Region Six must also be transformed to reflect real development and progress.

“We have to build proper drainage in every community,” the president stated, before affirming, “in every single village, in every town – we will build concrete drainage, we will build walkways…to support a modern Guyana.”

Recognising the need for families and people to enjoy services comfortably in modern spaces, he said the next PPP/C government will invest to transform every single market in Region Six into state-of-the-art facilities.

“These are the things that we seek,” President Ali declared, emphasising the PPP/C’s unwavering commitment to transforming communities and livelihoods.

With unprecedented progress achieved over the years, including in Region Six communities, President Ali urged those in attendance to deliver to the PPP/C the largest victory ever, a victory he said will deliver a prosperous future for every single individual in the next five years.