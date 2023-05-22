Modern training facility for nurses to be constructed in Region Six

As part of the government’s aim to expand training opportunities for nurses across Guyana, a modern training facility will be constructed in Region Six this year.

When completed, the training facility will be outfitted with modern teaching aids, and simulation laboratories, along with a dormitory that will be located next to the facility.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony made the disclosure at the recent commissioning ceremony of the outpatient facility at the Port Mourant Hospital.

Dr Anthony stated that there is still not enough space at the institution, although investments were made to upgrade the existing building.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“For many years now, you have had a little nursing school. The nursing school would probably be able to hold 30 or 40 nurses. And if they are taking their registered nursing programme, that would probably take three years to complete. We have already done the contract for the design of the facility…that construction will start later this year,” the minister said.

The minister emphasised that the simulation labs will provide immersive learning experiences for the trainees.

“When you have to do certain procedures, instead of going live in one of the hospitals, you can simulate it. So, there are now modern teaching aids…you go there and get your training and then, you go into the hospitals,” the minister underscored.

Over 3,000 nursing specialists will be trained within the next three years to complement the infrastructural expansion in the sector and persons are urged to capitalise on the opportunity and become a nurse.

He said, “While we are doing these types of extensions, the big challenge is to get more people into nursing…we need more staff in these various institutions. We don’t want to take any and everybody. We want them to be properly trained.”

Although the standard qualification for becoming a nurse is five CSEC passes, including English and Mathematics, Dr Anthony noted that persons who do not have the required credentials should not be deterred from joining the profession.

Persons can take advantage of the three months programme which is facilitated by the Ministry of Public Service to be taught Mathematics and English.

“At the end of three months once you pass their exams, we will then take you into our programme…,” the health minister stated.

Over $500 million has been allotted for medical training this year.

