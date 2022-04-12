Modernised Licence Revenue Office by 2023

To support the expansion of operations and offer more effective and efficient systems and services to the General Public, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commenced reconstruction of its Licence Revenue Office situated at Smyth and Princess Streets, Georgetown.

The estimated cost of this new facility is $220M, and construction is slated for completion within the first half of 2023. The modern facility provides all licences and motor vehicle related transactions and offers a more efficient and comfortable office space for both staff and taxpayers.

In the interim, operations were relocated to GRA’s Parking Lot, Lamaha Railway Embankment in December 2021. This temporary office facilitates registration, transfer, and examination of various categories of motor vehicles. While other services, such as the issuance of driver’s and miscellaneous licences are processed at the GRA Headquarters, Camp Street.

GRA wishes to remind the general public that payments for services provided by the Licence Revenue Office can be facilitated through MMG, Bill Express, and we continue to encourage customers to utilize the internet/online bill payment services at any of the following banking institutions; Demerara Bank, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry and Republic Bank.

GRA continues its efforts to provide services to taxpayers in a conducive business environment to encourage and foster compliance with Guyana’s tax laws.

For more information visit our website at www.gra.gov.gy