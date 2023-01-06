MoE officials visit the Cane View/Mocha community

Today, a team of Officers from the Ministry of Education visited the Cane View/Mocha community to engage parents and students with a view of ensuring that the children attend school.

The team comprised of officers from the Ministry’s Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) Unit and the Welfare Unit of the Department of Education – Region Four. The team was led by Assistant Chief Education Officer (HFLE), Ms. Carol Benn.

According to Ms. Benn her team was able to engage 16 children from seven households and will work to ensure that they continue to receive an education, and where frequent absences were noted, that the parties collaborate to end that.

The team will go back tomorrow to take in supplies so that all children could attend school on Monday.

