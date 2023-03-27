MoM constructs home for single mother of five in Region Nine

The Men on Mission (MoM) syndicate in Region Nine is constructing a new home for a single mother, Karen Bernard, ofParikwarunau Village, Central Rupununi after it was gutted by fire a few days ago.

This development led her to immediately seek assistance since she has five children aged one to 13 years old.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Karl Singh, who is leading the project, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) responded to the mother’s plea, after receiving information of the incident.

Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine, Karl Singh

Singh also noted that the materials for reconstruction were made available through donors along with the MoM team there.Construction commenced Saturday, March 25, and the project will be completed within the next three weeks.

The Departments of Education, Agriculture and Public Works in the region, along with Police officers, the Lethem Town Council and private contractors are also involved in the project.

MoM intends to construct 50 homes for vulnerable persons in all ten administrative regions, including the elderly, those living with disabilities, single parents, and victims of natural disasters.

The house under construction for the single mother of five at Parikwarinau

To date, 40 homes were constructed through this initiative, which is a brainchild of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

It aims to tackle toxic masculinity and create a positive environment and safe space for men, promoting integrity, productivity and accountability through mentorship and humanitarian engagement. In 2023, the government allocated $500 million in budget 2023 towards the initiative, of which a portion will go towards several community projects, the introduction of training and programmes to address issues affecting men and boys.

