More real-time support underway for farmers

As Guyana advances in the field of technology, farmers nationwide will soon be able to receive real-time assistance from experts, an initiative that could help to rapidly advance the country’s national development.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali explained on Thursday that a section of ‘AskGov‘, an AI-powered chatbot designed to allow citizens to interact with government services anytime and anywhere in Guyana, will cater specifically to farmers.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a community meeting on Thursday

The head of state said that farmers encountering any issues will be able to snap a photo using their phones and send it to the ‘Centre of Excellence’.

Based on the information and photograph received, the software will review and send back answers and advice immediately.

The new initiative will allow farmers to address any pests, plant diseases or animal health problems promptly.

“Every single person will be directly linked to an extension officer, and in the digital platform we’re building, we have the Ask thr government network that will be connected. If you have a problem in your field, you ask the question, and our information system and intelligence will then provide the answer and send it back to you instantly,” President Ali explained during his meeting with residents of Hubu on the East Bank of Essequibo in Region Three.

A farmer harvesting her crop

The president said his government is confident that this strategy will advance the agriculture sector and boost production.

Training support will also be provided to farmers to help them use the app effectively.