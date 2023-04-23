More than 100 Lindeners graduate from several BIT programmes

Some 107 Lindeners graduated with several skillsets offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) at the Watooka Guest House on Friday.

The graduates are now certified in garment construction, computer servicing and repairs, electrical installation, general building construction, small engine repairs, photovoltaic installation and repairs, and commercial food preparation.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, officials, and graduates at BIT’s graduation at Watooka Guest House

Of the 504 persons who requested training through the agency in 2022, the graduation marks the last group of recipients to receive certification.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton noted that more investments and skill training programmes like these will continue in the region, as the government recognises the need for skilled labour in the country.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

“That is the reason why we have to continue doing more of this…The type of investments we have made in Linden in 2021, 2022, over $85 million to train over 700 persons who didn’t have a skill. This is just the beginning. This will continue,” the labour minister assured.

Importantly, the ministry plans to spend $66 million in 2023 to maintain its programmes for hard and soft skills training in the region.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton handing over the certificate to a graduate

As the government eyes Region Ten as a tourism destination, Minister Hamilton emphasised that the training courses are integral and will help to strengthen the labour force there.

The training was a collaboration between BIT and the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists for the Linden Entrepreneurial Network of Seventh-day Adventists (L.E.N.S.A) training programme.

A graduate receiving her certificate

In under three years, BIT has trained and certified over 9,000 persons across the country, providing Guyanese with equitable opportunities to capitalise on job opportunities in the various sectors.

Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves, Technical Officer, Tenesha Dennis, Executive Secretary of the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Pastor Jumoul Sancho, and other officials also attended the ceremony.

