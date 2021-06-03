More than 203,000 persons receive Covid vaccine

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony says Guyana is moving closer to achieving herd immunity as some 203,847 persons have to date received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This amount represents 41.9 per cent of the country’s adult population. Some 70,778 persons or 14.5 per cent of adults have also been fully immunised.

“We have been working in terms of getting more people vaccinated, and in terms of the age categories that we are looking at persons 60 years and above. We now have about 70.5 per cent of those persons receiving the first dose of the vaccines.

For 40 to 59 years, we have about 38.3 per cent of persons in that age group receiving their first dose, and for persons 18 to 39 years, 33.7 per cent have received their first dose,” Dr. Anthony said in his COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

The Minister also noted that despite flooding across the country, vaccination is ongoing.

“In some of the regions, there are particular areas that have been flooded. So, in those areas obviously, we’re not able to do vaccination there, but we do have fixed sites that continue to work in every region and we are still pushing the mobile sites to get out and get people vaccinated.”

Dr. Anthony noted that several areas in Region Nine have been affected by flood waters. Additionally, medical teams in Regions Seven and Eight have shifted their focus on monitoring flood related health issues.

At the same time, Minister Anthony continues to persons to get vaccinated to protect themselves from developing a severe form of Covid.