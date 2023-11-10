More than 5,000 allottees to access lands by year-end

Government, through the Ministry of Housing and Water is investing more than $12 billion in infrastructure works on the East Coast of Demerara to ensure that the more than 5,000 allottees can access their land and begin construction.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Friday visited the sites where contractors are currently working to make the lots available for occupation.

Minister Croal interacts with contractors working on the various sites

Members of the media accompanied Minister Croal as he met contractors at Plantation Hope, Enterprise/Nonpareil, Good Hope, Lusignan Phase 1 and 2/Two Friends, Success, and Le Ressouvenir.

Construction of a road that will service the development of the community

Minister Croal said works are progressing and are at different stages of completion at the various sites. He noted that the weather has not been a problem, hence there are no excuses for contractors.

Land being prepared along the East Coast of Demerara for housing development

“Contractors have no excuse right now for delays, save and except those that are out of the parameter… I’m trying to implore them that the earlier they finish or by the time they finish for this year, it’s better because if you think the amount of work we have this year was a lot, wait till you see next year.

“In another two years, East Coast is going to mirror East Bank because to access the inner part of the land you won’t have to necessarily drive in from the train line or the main road. We will have another connecting road that comes to Foulis/Enmore,” he noted.

Land cleared for housing development

The ongoing works in these schemes include land clearing, installation of road networks, drainage, bridges and pipe networks.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

