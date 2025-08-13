More than 9,000 teachers trained over the years – Min. Manickchand

More than 9,000 teachers have been trained over the last three and a half years, according to the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand.

The minister provided the update at the commissioning of Mashabo Nursery School in Region Two on Tuesday.

The government claims that more skilled teachers in schools will greatly improve the quality of education in classrooms.

“That 9,000 teachers trained have allowed us to move the trained teachers in the hinterland and riverine communities from 43 per cent to 86 per cent. You now have a higher number of trained teachers in your communities,” Minister Manickchand said.

The coast has seen a sharp increase in trained teachers from 63 per cent to a massive 98 per cent.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

Teachers in the hinterland regions and riverine communities no longer have to leave their homes to attend the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) in Region Four.

This is a result of the government’s policy that is making education much more accessible to individuals from the hinterland who can take courses without having to leave their villages.

“Once you have the qualifications and you want to become a teacher, we will train you,” the education minister said.

Minister Manickchand noted that the government will continue to provide training opportunities to people who are desirous of becoming trained teachers.

Teachers at their graduation ceremony in October 2024

“Every young person who wants to be trained will be trained. We will pay you as you are training. We will make sure that you don’t have to incur any training costs as you are going through that training. That is what the PPP/C stands for,“ she said.