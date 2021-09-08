Multi-stakeholder approach to disaster risk management imperative -PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today said that he is expecting Guyana’s disaster mitigation and preparedness tactic to be strengthened through the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) commitment to strategic partnerships.

The Senior Government Official made the disclosure during his opening remarks at a virtual workshop hosted by the CDC, to commence a National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment.

“I am pleased to recognise the multi-stakeholder approach which extended its reach beyond representatives of Government, to include representatives from civil society, the private sector, and NGOs, who are critical partners in reducing disaster risk…. It is my expectation that through this and future partnerships, disaster mitigation and preparedness will be strengthened, leading to enhanced response, and recovery”.

The workshop, which included over 60 participants, is the start of a process by the CDC to establish a national baseline assessment for priority hazards and vulnerable communities, with requisite mapping and analysis that aims to strengthen Disaster Risk Management (DRM) across all sectors.

According to the Director-General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, The Commission recognises that a paradigm shift is needed for disaster risk reduction and management in Guyana, specifically in the area of science and technology.

“Through this partnership, a DisasterAWARE Platform would be established. This virtual platform is one of the most accurate and reliable early warning and multi-hazard monitoring platforms used by several governments and humanitarian organisations globally”, the CDC head said.

The Commission is being assisted in the project by the Pacific Disaster Center – an applied science, information and technology agency that aims to reduce disaster risks and their impacts on life, property, and economies worldwide.