MV Kanawan back in service; MV Sabanto out for maintenance

The MV Kanawan which services the Parika/Supenaam route is back in service after completing one month of routine maintenance. The MV Kanawan did a test run over the weekend and has been deemed fit for purpose.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department, Marcelene Merchant. She revealed that the MV Sabanto which also travels the same route will now go into the dry dock for similar maintenance works.

Nevertheless, the MV Malali is expected to continue its support to ensure the smooth movement of people and goods, especially that of farmers who depend on the vessel to support their livelihood.

Government has taken steps to accommodate the increased traffic between Parika and Supeenaam. One of the first things includes implementing an additional daily departure for the route. Also, the two boats which service the thousands of persons using the route for business and other purposes, work on a touch-and-go basis. This was in response to a direct request from the travelling public. It also provides a critical service for farmers both in Regions Two and Three to get their produce to various markets.

