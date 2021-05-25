NAREI inks contracts totaling $10.8M to boost extension services

“In this day of technology, communicating pertinent information should be done speedily… We are equipping all our Extension Officers with internet ready tablets allowing the transfer of information such as pests and diseases affecting farmers on a real-time basis,” says Mr. Jagnarine Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

Mr. Singh made this comment following the simple but significant contract signing ceremony at his Mon Repos Office. Over $10.8M in contracts were awarded to three companies for the provision of 100 tablet computers, two All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and 10 fogging machines. The procurement of these equipment will significantly boost the capacity of the Institute’s Extension Services.

Digital Technology Group of Companies was awarded the contract totaling $4.99M to supply 100 tablet computers to the Institute. The contractor is expected to deliver internet ready tablets benefiting all Extension Officers.

According to Mr. Singh, all Extension Officers will be equipped with internet ready tablets facilitating direct and timely sharing of information from the field to head office. This investment will ensure that crop data available and activities could be easily monitored.

Another boost for the Extension Services is the procurement of two ATVs for Regions Seven and Eight. The contract valuing $3.99M for the provision of the ATVs was awarded to Atlantic Mining Supplies.

The provision of transportation in these two Regions will allow many farmers in remote hinterland communities to access technical and material support from NAREI.

“We have seen how investment in transportation has helped our staff reach farmers in far flung areas. Recently we sent two ATVs and a boat and engine to Region One and the impact is already being felt. We are confident that similar positive impact would be experienced by farmers in Regions Seven and Eight,” Mr. Singh noted.

Meanwhile, the Institute has procured 10 fogging machines mainly used to rid pests such as acoushi ants from farms. In fact, this investment of $1.842M is a major boost to the Institute’s ongoing campaign to control acoushi ants. The contract was awarded to Meditron Inc.