National Assembly passes $21.4 B Supplementary Provision

The National Assembly on Thursday approved a supplementary provision of $21,477,833,982 in capital and current expenses.

The House approved a capital estimate of $42,346,488 for the provision of additional inflows under the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) investment grant for the acceleration of microgrids in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight and Nine, under the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sustainable Energy Programme.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, M.P

A capital estimate of $13,502,580 was approved for the purchase of computers for the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), under the Office of the Prime Minister’s Telecommunications and Innovation agenda. Another $4,000,000,000 was approved for the clearance of arrears to the Guyana Power and Light Inc., under the Ministry of Finance’s Policy and Administration agenda.

A current estimate of $16,613,458 was sought and approved for the provision of additional resources to facilitate the payment of mobilisation advance on the City Hall Restoration Project, under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s Georgetown Enhancement Programme.

Some $434,000,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources to support Amerindian development projects and programmes, under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ Amerindian Development Fund, while $755,000,000 has been made available for the provision of additional resources to purchase urgent equipment needed for drainage and irrigation interventions countrywide, by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority. This falls under the Ministry of Agriculture’s Agriculture Development and Support Services.

A capital estimate of $125,907,376 was sought and approved for the provision of additional inflows under the World Bank’s loan operation for ongoing consultancies, under the Natural Resources Ministry’s Oil and Gas Sector Development Programme.

Minister of Natural Resource, Vickram Bharrat, M.P.

The Ministry of Public Works sought capital provisions amounting to $2,403,217,189.

The sum of $48,000,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources to facilitate the reconstruction of bridges at Issano and Bamia.

A total of $1,607,064,762 was approved for the provision of additional inflows under the Inter-American Development Bank’s loan operation for the Sheriff-Mandela Road project while $115,000,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources for sea and river defence works in critical areas including the Essequibo Coast, Leguan, Zeelugt, Mahaicony and Glasgow.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP.

A sum of $420,000,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources for a baggage handling system for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation while $213,152,427 was approved for the provision of additional inflows under the Indian Line of Credit for the construction of the ocean-going ferry.

As for the Ministry of Education, a current estimate of $100,484,314 was approved to provide payments of stipends to students of the Cyril Potter College of Education.

A capital estimate of $45,300,400 was approved for the provision of additional resources to facilitate the rehabilitation of smart classrooms in Leguan and Essequibo and consultancy services for schools destroyed by fire, North West and North Ruimveldt, as well as expansion of schools.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

A capital estimate of $5,683,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources to facilitate the purchase of school furniture to support the expansion of secondary schools.

Under the Ministry of Housing and Water, a capital estimate of $7,704,039,798 was approved for the provision of additional resources to facilitate infrastructural works in new and existing housing areas and the construction of a four – lane highway.

A capital estimate of $66,750,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources to facilitate the completion of upgrade and expansion projects in hinterland areas.

A capital estimate of $1,115,000,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources to facilitate the completion of upgrade and expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas including metering and works on the water treatment plants at Covent Garden, Grove, Friendship and Vergenoegen.

Under the Ministry of Health, a current estimate of $150,506,426 was approved to cater for medical treatment for approved applicants while a current estimate of $3,352,229,664 was approved for the provision of medical supplies for COVID-19, medical gas for the COVID-19 Hospital, COVID-19 consumables, and reagents.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P

A current estimate of $30,998,300 was approved for the cleaning of the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

A capital estimate of $110,271,304 was approved for the provision of additional inflows under Global Fund grant operations for medical equipment, specific to HIV/TB/Malaria programmes.

Under the Health Ministry’s Regional and Clinical Services, a current estimate of $103,626,535 was approved to provide for the procurement of Ophthalmology supplies, medical gas, and consumables and accessories for the expansion of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for New Amsterdam, West Demerara, Lethem, Mabaruma, Linden Regional Hospitals as well as Kumaka and Bartica District Hospitals and Suddie Public Hospital. A current estimate of $23,883,495 was also approved for the Ministry to cater for increased security charges.

For the Ministry of Home Affairs, a capital estimate of $225,000,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources to enhance the Guyana Police Force’s vehicle fleet including the acquisition of double-cab pickups.

A current estimate of $37,187,697 was approved for the rental of tower lights, tents and toilets for the Guyana Prison Service while $117,075,797 was approved for the provision of dietary supplies for the Guyana Prison Service.

Minister of Home Minister, Robeson Benn, M.P.

A current estimate of $40,000,000 was approved for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to repair fire hydrants while $150,000,000 was approved to purchase an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle in keeping with International Civil Aviation Organisation requirements.

A capital estimate of $100,700,000 was approved for the provision of additional resources for the installation of fire hydrants in housing schemes.

Under the Ministry of Legal Affairs, a capital estimate of $56,813,401 was approved for the provision of additional inflows under the IDB’s loan operation for the law reform commission and ongoing consultancies.

A capital estimate of $50,000,000 was approved to facilitate the rehabilitation of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, following the fire in November.

For Region Two, $101,696,760 was approved to facilitate progress payments on the construction of the Abram Zuil Secondary School.