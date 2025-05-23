National Assembly passes motion denouncing Venezuela’s aggressive actions

The National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a motion reaffirming Guyana’s sovereignty over its 83,000 square miles of territory, and strongly denouncing Venezuela’s continued aggression.

The motion was presented by the government and received the full support of all Members of Parliament present, reflecting national unity on the longstanding border controversy.

Prime Minister Hon. Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips, MP during his presentation in the National Assembly

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, MP, emphasised the need for unity on the issue, urging the parliamentary opposition to stand with the government and the people of Guyana.

“A house divided cannot stand, and what we had there was a perfect example of an attempt to divide the people of Guyana,” he said.

He stated that, “The only people who seem to have a difference are the Leader of the Opposition and those who follow him—and they will be left behind as we seek to defend Guyana.”

The prime minister highlighted that the government has intensified its public awareness campaign, ensuring that all Guyanese, including children, understand the gravity of the situation and the country’s firm position.

“If the members of the Opposition just surf social media, they will see that through the length and breadth of Guyana today, our schoolchildren at nursery, primary, and secondary levels are demonstrating the patriotism that the Opposition should have been demonstrating,” he told the house.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Hugh Todd, MP, during his presentation in the National Assembly

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP, who laid the motion before the House, reminded that Guyana continues to receive strong backing from the international community.

“Venezuela’s decision…drew condemnation from the Organization of American States, the Commonwealth, and the Caribbean Community [CARICOM],” he posited.

The motion, he said, reaffirms Guyana’s commitment to peace and its firm defence of national sovereignty.

Addressing recent public discussion, Minister Todd also clarified the position of the three judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) who did not support Guyana’s most recent procedural request.

He explained that while those judges voted against the request for procedural reasons, they maintained that Venezuela must not conduct any elections in Guyana’s territory.

“They indicated that they agreed in substance that Venezuela must refrain from conducting elections or preparing to conduct elections for our territory,” Minister Todd clarified.

Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Robeson Benn, MP during his presentation in the National Assembly

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, also supported the motion, affirming that it underscores the nation’s collective responsibility to safeguard its territorial integrity for current and future generations.

“The People’s Progressive Party Civic government stands always…under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali, and following the example of all the presidents…will always stand hard and fast with the people of Guyana on the question of the sovereignty of Guyana…always and forever,” he said.

The motion comes in the context of recent actions by Venezuela, including a so-called “Consultative Referendum” held on December 3, 2023, which purported to annex Guyana’s Essequibo region under the name “Guayana Esequiba.”

In response, Guyana filed a request for provisional measures before the ICJ on October 30, 2023. The Court, in its December 1, 2023, ordered Venezuela to refrain from any action that could alter the status quo, in which Guyana exercises effective administration over the disputed territory.

The Court emphasised that Venezuela’s actions presented a serious risk of escalation and warned both parties to avoid aggravating the dispute.

This position was reaffirmed on May 1, 2024, after Guyana alerted the Court to Venezuela’s intention to hold sham elections on May 25 in the disputed region. The ICJ again upheld its directive, maintaining that no party should take steps that could intensify or prolong the conflict.

