National census advancing, enumerators revisiting regions – Min. Singh

The ongoing National Population and Housing Census being conducted by the Guyana Bureau of Statistics is advancing and enumerators (census field staff) are currently revisiting regions to ensure households who were not counted initially, are included.

The census was officially launched by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in September 2022 and the exercise will ensure the country’s future development matches the expectations of Guyanese.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh provided an update on the exercise during the sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday.

Dr. Singh was at the time responding to a question posed by Opposition Member of Parliament, Annette Ferguson.

“A team of diligent professionals from the Bureau of Statistics continue to work on the census and that work is advancing, they are doing repeat visits in some regions … the team at the Bureau of Statistics in fact are doing that very exercise of going back to the homes that were not enumerated, going back to the regions including those that were mentioned in the budget speech and I am pleased to say and other regions in fact, where additional work is required,” he informed the House.

Upon conclusion of the census, a comprehensive report will be presented to the National Assembly.

“That report once concluded, will be made available in due course,” the Senior Minister assured.

The census is Guyana’s largest national data collection exercise, which is conducted every ten years.

During the exercise, enumerators visit every household to provide the questionnaires that are used to collect social, demographic and economic data on the population.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

