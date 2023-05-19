National Data Management Authority Announces Winners of WiFiGY Photo Contest

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) is delighted to reveal the winners of our 40th Anniversary WiFiGY Photo Contest. The contest aimed at encouraging young minds to explore the importance of WiFiGY in their communities and capture its impact through photography and thoughtful essays.

Participants competed in two categories: 10-13 years and 14-18 years. In the 10-13 years category, the winning photograph captured the essence of WiFiGY as an enabler of positive change in a visually captivating way. The young photographer, 13-year-old Alicyon Bacchus skilfully depicted the transformational power of WiFiGY and free community-based internet access. The accompanying 250-word essay beautifully articulated the benefits of WiFiGY in today’s interconnected world, highlighting its role in education, and providing connectivity in communities that truly need it.

In the 14-18 years category, the winning entry was submitted by 14-year-old Safina Dowding who wrote of the educational, employment and e-commerce benefits of WiFiGY and how internet access was used and continues to be used to transform the lives of persons in her community especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The winners in each category were awarded 10” tablets and other 40th Anniversary memorabilia and were honoured at a special ceremony hosted by the NDMA on May 18, 2023. The winners also had the opportunity to meet and receive their prizes from Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Honourable Kwame W.E. McCoy. Their exceptional photographs and essays are still available on the NDMA’s social media platforms, providing inspiration to other young individuals across the nation.

“We are thrilled to recognise the talent and enthusiasm demonstrated by the young participants of the WiFiGY Photo Contest,” said Mr. Orson Smith, Deputy General Manager- (Operations) of the National Data Management Authority. “Their artistic interpretations of WiFiGY’s significance coupled with their moving essays were truly remarkable. Their essays reflected a deep understanding of the transformative power of connectivity. We congratulate the winners and commend all participants for their exceptional contributions.”

The NDMA extends its gratitude to all participants, their parents, and educators for their support and encouragement in nurturing the next generation’s digital literacy and awareness. The Authority hopes to see greater engagement and public participation in future activities.

