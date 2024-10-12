National film commission to be established- President Ali

– as gov’t aims to establish a world-class film production environment in Guyana

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that his administration is laying the groundwork for a national film commission in an effort to inspire a world-class film production environment in Guyana.

The President made this announcement during his address at a special sitting of the 12th Parliament on Thursday.

He said, “The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, is currently negotiating a CO production agreement with one key international partner, an agreement that will precipitate the establishment of a national film commission in the area of heritage.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday

Other cultural initiatives that have been given a boost is the Guyanese Prize for Literature initiative, which is now an annual event that recognises and rewards local literary talent in a rapidly growing list of categories.

The president also highlighted the Creative and Cultural Industries Grant, which remains unmatched in the Caribbean in terms of size and scope and has awarded over US$450,000 to local artists and entrepreneurs for variety of creative goods and services.

“There has not been a better time for culture and creativity in Guyana,” President Ali emphasised, noting that local performing artists have become a prominent feature in state events, helping them gain both income and exposure.

Looking ahead, the government plans to launch a public consultation in 2025 on a revised National Cultural Policy.

This framework will address issues such as integrating culture into development, heritage preservation, and the growth of the creative industry, while also considering the impact of the digital ecosystem and artificial intelligence (AI) on culture.

In relation to heritage, President Ali reaffirmed his government’s commitment to honouring Guyana’s diverse history. He made reference to last year’s commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the 1823 Demerara Rebellion which he said, played a significant role in advancing the fight for emancipation. Importantly, President Ali stated that future investments will focus on projects such as the first regional cultural market at Palmyra, the development of music and entertainment synergies, and the creation of recording studios to nurture local talent.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

