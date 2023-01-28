National Stadium for Region 10 − President Ali announces

─ all community grounds, roads, footpaths to be upgraded

Linden, Region Ten can expect major transformational development in the coming years with the construction of a national stadium on the cards, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Friday.

The president made the announcement while engaging residents of Linden at the Christiansburg Community Centre ground.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali being greeted by students in Linden

This new development will add to the synthetic track and field facility at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground, Wismar.

While these major projects are in the pipeline, President Ali stated that all recreational spaces, footpaths, and roads leading to schools, health centres, and other public spaces will be upgraded.

“Whether it is the fence, grading and shaping the ground, bringing the facility up to standard, this year we are going to fix all the grounds associated with schools in Region 10,” President Ali said.

President Ali also announced plans to develop the town of Linden as a center for mechanical and engineering services. The local people will be trained to work in these fields.

“We want to work on developing a particular area that will be able to provide mechanical services, engineering services, tire repair so that we can service the hinterland with here being the major hub to provide those services,” he explained.

In the area of agriculture, a team will be returning to the area to identify a programme to improve production. Drainage and irrigation will be addressed simultaneously.

Currently, Linden is benefitting from major developments in the housing sector as part of the government’s 1,000 homes project announced by President Ali during his first major outreach in 2021. Several homes have been completed and handed over to individuals under this project.

The head of state emphasised the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all citizens and called for collective action to identify and prioritise issues. The government will then provide the necessary support to address these issues.

“So let us move on this trajectory of development here in this community…

That is why I want the ministers to come and walk the grounds with you next week. So that you will say what your priorities are because you are people who understand the reality,” he said.

The residents, who raised concerns and issues, commended the President Ali-led Administration for the work it has been doing, particularly in the vulnerable communities.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, and other technical officers.

