NDMA receives Recognition Award for it’s Girls in ICT programme

The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) has received a Recognition Award for its Girls in ICT programme at the Eighth Digital Government Ministerial Meeting of the Americas held in Brazil from November 26-27, 2024. The award was presented in recognition of NDMA’s continued efforts in advancing gender equality and empowering young women and girls in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Girls in ICT Day is observed annually on the fourth Thursday in April and is a key feature on the NDMA’s calendar. This year, the programme which was part of a broader digital inclusion initiative, sought to inspire and mentor young girls and women to pursue careers in technology. The programme provided hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to various aspects of ICT.

NDMA General Manager, Christopher Deen receiving Recognition Award for the ‘Girls in ICT’ Programme, Eighth Ministerial Meeting on Digital Government of the Americas, Brazil

This year’s initiative was two-pronged and saw a team of female engineers from the NDMA travelling to the remote villages of Wakapao on the Pomeroon River (Region 2) and Baracara on the Canje River (Region 6). While there, the team provided basic ICT training, coding training and career guidance to the girls and young women of the villages.

On the coast, Grade 9 and 10 students from various schools in Georgetown were treated to hands-on training in coding, robotics and cybersecurity. They were also offered career guidance by

NDMA’s team of female engineers. These activities were designed to equip young girls with the necessary skills and confidence to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

At the Eighth Digital Government Ministerial Meeting of the Americas, a gathering of senior digital government officials from across the region, NDMA was commended for its role in advancing gender inclusivity within the technology sector. The meeting, which seeks to share regional actions for digital transformation with equity and to discuss global best practices in this area, served as the ideal platform for acknowledging NDMA’s leadership in gender equity.

Christopher Deen, General Manager of NDMA, expressed his gratitude while receiving the award, stating: “This recognition highlights the importance of fostering an inclusive digital future where both men and women have equal opportunities to contribute to the advancement of technology. I am proud to lead a team of innovative and committed ICT professionals who continue to excel while making way for the next generation of ICT leaders, breaking barriers and embracing the limitless possibilities of the digital age.”

As Guyana continues to advance its digital agenda, NDMA remains committed to its vision of using technology as a tool to foster inclusive development, bridge the digital divide, and create opportunities for all, regardless of gender or geographical location.

Girls in ICT 2024 was celebrated under the theme: “Leadership” and aimed to address challenges faced by women in the tech sector by encouraging empowerment and leadership development for a more equitable future in ICT and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. NDMA intends to continue its Girls in ICT programme, with upcoming initiatives promising to be even more expansive.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

