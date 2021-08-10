Negative PCR test still required on entry

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony MP, says citizens returning home must produce a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) taken 72 hours prior to travelling to Guyana.

During Monday’s COVID-19 update, the Minister said while citizens are not required to be vaccinated upon entry, the test is still required.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“Based on the new orders, if you were not vaccinated and you’re unable to present your negative PCR, you would not be allowed to [board the] plane.”

Minister Anthony sought to debunk false reports in some sections of the media that unvaccinated Guyanese abroad are not being allowed to travel home.

He noted however, that tourists who wish to visit Guyana must be vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and produce a negative PCR test before entering the country.

“I think that the only change we have for the guidelines for persons travelling to Guyana is that we also now require them to have been vaccinated and this means that they should have at least one dose of their vaccine.”

Minister Anthony said apart from accepting persons who have been immunised with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), consideration will be given to persons inoculated using other vaccines.

“Depending on where a traveller might be coming from, there might be other vaccines that might be used.

“So, persons traveling in from India, for example, may use Covaxin, which has not really received its WHO approval is yet, but it’s pending approval or, one person is travelling let’s say from Cuba, might receive one of the vaccines developed there. So, once we know, we’ll treat those on a case-by-case basis.”

Minister Anthony also said travellers must inform the Ministry prior to their arrival so proper mechanism can be put in place.

While persons 18 years and older are required to be vaccinated to gain entry, those younger only need to produce a negative PCR test. However, once children begin to be vaccinated, the requirement will change.