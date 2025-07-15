New $790M Motor tug Arau commissioned

The Ministry of Public Works’ Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) received a timely boost to its fleet with the commissioning of a $790 million Motor Tug Arau on Tuesday, ensuring efficient, safe, and effective trade and commerce.

The new $790 million Motor ‘Arau’ tug that was commissioned on Tuesday

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill led the commissioning ceremony at the ministry’s Transport and Harbours Department Goods Wharf on Water Street in Kingston.

Attendees at the commissioning of the Arau tug vessel

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill cutting the ceremonial ribbon for the Arau tug vessel

The contract for the construction of the tug was signed in December 2023.

Built by the Dutch Company Damen and Farm Supplies Limited, the ‘Arau’ is the newest addition to MARAD’s fleet. The Motor Tug ARAU was discharged from the ship, Vertom Joy, and handed over to MARAD on June 2, 2025.

The assigned crew had a two-week familiarisation training before the Arau’s deployment. The tug is capable of towing and manoeuvring ships weighing between 10,000 and 20,000 tonnes.

Minister Edghill reflected on the state of the maritime sector in 2020, highlighting the substantial investments and comprehensive policies the government has made to modernise the local maritime operations.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks

These significant improvements, he added, have enabled the industry to move from outdated boats to new vessels and facilities, meeting international standards.

Had we not made those initial investments, the maritime sector would have been playing catch-up or we would have been left as inoperable and maybe considered by some of the operators useless in terms of regulating and controlling what needs to be done in this sector,” he noted.

Minister Edghill addressed the issue of the modernisation of the maritime industry, including the refurbishment of the MV Kimbia and the procurement of additional vessels to effectively handle increased cargo and tourism.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill conducting a tour of the new vessel

According to Minister Edghill, the New Demerara River Bridge is designed to accommodate both vehicular and maritime traffic, ensuring 24-hour access to the port.

Minister Edghill further disclosed that Guyana will also have three more new vessels by the end of this year to transport cargo from the Demerara, Berbice and Pomeroon-Supenaam Rivers.

“All of these interventions are intentional and purpose-driven,” he stated, adding that “The development in Guyana is not something that is happening by chance. It is carefully planned and executed by capable and visionary leadership.”

The 16 metres long and 6 metres wide tug is the second new vessel that MARAD has acquired in the past two years.

The pilot ship ‘Arapaima’, valued at $535 million, was commissioned in 2023.

Director General of MARAD, Captain Stephen Thomas

Director General of MARAD, Captain Stephen Thomas, and Director of Legal Services at MARAD, Thandi McAllister, also delivered brief remarks at the ceremony.

The tug’s acquisition is part of MARAD’s efforts to modernise its fleet, which fits into President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s overarching goal for Guyana’s economic expansion.

Director of Legal Services at MARAD, Thandi McAllister