New Amsterdam Synthetic Track 85 per cent complete

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has announced that the New Amsterdam Track and Field Stadium is now 85 per cent complete.

The update was provided by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, during a site visit on Sunday. He was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry, Steven Jacobs, regional officials and representatives from Regupol, the German company responsible for installing the synthetic track.

An aerial view of the soon-to-be completed New Amsterdam Synthetic Track

According to the minister, installation of the track is scheduled to begin next Monday. The installation is expected to take five to six weeks to complete.

Minister Ramson confirmed that the multi-purpose facility remains on schedule for completion this year, once weather conditions continue to remain favourable.

The sports minister underscored the importance of continued investment in sporting infrastructure, which he believes plays a key role in driving the economy while fostering national pride.

While speaking on the economic and social value of sport, the minister referred to the transformative impact that the Guyana National Stadium at Providence has had on its community.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson (Third from left) and Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs (First from left) during their visit to sporting facilities under construction in Region Six

He said it created hotel construction, housing expansion, and the growth of culinary and entertainment facilities in the surrounding environment.

Minister Ramson explained that with the establishment of similar sporting facilities in other parts of the country, the surrounding regions will see similar benefits.

“You will start to see hotels [being] built there…a lot of restaurants and entertainment facilities being built [and this] will drive employment too,” he noted, before stating that, “The value is also based on the love for cricket and just to be able to host international cricket again in the region.”

According to Minister Ramson, cricket has evolved significantly and is now being played at a higher standard. As such, hosting matches now requires a much greater investment along with government involvement.