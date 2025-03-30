New Automated Speed Ticketing System to be introduced on April 7, 2025

– Government rolls out cutting-edge technology to reduce speeding

The Government of Guyana is launching an automated speed ticketing system, effective Monday, April 7, 2025.

This state-of-the-art system, powered by advanced speed cameras and radar speed signs connected to cloud-based infrastructure, will detect and ticket speeding violations, ensuring seamless and fair enforcement of traffic laws.

This initiative is part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) Project, a collaborative effort between the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA). As part of this project, new radar speed signs and speed cameras have been installed across Guyana to monitor vehicular speeds and traffic patterns.

The automated speed cameras will detect vehicles exceeding the speed limit, and tickets will be generated automatically without manual processing. If a driver’s contact details are registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), they will receive a notification via SMS or email with details of the violation. If their contact details are not registered, a physical ticket will be delivered to their address.

The data collected from this system will also help authorities develop effective strategies to reduce speeding and improve road safety. The deployment of these technologies highlights the government’s commitment to using innovation and data-driven solutions to enhance traffic management across the country.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “As our country expands and embraces new infrastructure, we must also adopt advanced technologies that enhance safety and accountability. The automated speed enforcement system, combined with real-time traffic monitoring, represents a critical step forward in ensuring compliance with traffic laws, reducing accidents, and ultimately saving lives.”

This system is fully automated and autonomous, ensuring impartial and consistent enforcement. No manual intervention is possible, making it impossible for offenders to manipulate or bypass fines. All violations must either be paid or contested in court.

To enhance convenience, the government has partnered with MMG to enable direct payment of fines via its platform. Additionally, violations will soon be accessible in the GRA’s “Padna” app, allowing drivers to easily check and process payments online.

Speeding has become a major cause of road fatalities in Guyana, and with the rapid expansion of highways and road networks, ensuring compliance with traffic laws has never been more crucial. The SRIS Project, through the deployment of radar speed signs and automated enforcement tools, is a testament to the government’s commitment to integrating technology into public safety efforts.

In the coming days, the government will launch a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate drivers on how the system works, what to expect, and how to comply.

All motorists are urged to follow speed limits and drive responsibly. The goal of this initiative is not to penalise drivers, but to create a safer, smarter, and more secure road network for all Guyanese.

