New born cash grant to continue; estimated $7B to be invested – President Ali

Guyanese mothers will get strong support from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration in its new term, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali promised on Friday at the largest public meeting ever held at the Industry Market Square.

Currently, the PPP/C government grants a one-off payment of $100,000 to Guyanese mothers of children born after January 1, 2025. And with this current rate, President Ali told the thousands of residents, an investment of $1.5 billion has been made.

He said that the government is committed to growing the Guyanese population and, “in the next five years, if we use that estimate on the newborn initiative alone, will be giving the first day-old Guyanese $7.6 billion.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the public meeting held at the Industry Market Square on Friday

He emphassied that the PPP/C Administration is, “Not only investing in the past and the present but investing from day one in the future. And we want you to double that. You double that – we can back that up,” the presdient affirmed.

The initiative is part of a suite of measures aimed at supporting children’s development, including the $100,000 National Cash Grant and the $50,000 Because We Care Cash Grant for school-aged children, which President Ali promised will be increased in the new term.