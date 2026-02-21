New Day and Night Care Centre opens at Diamond/Grove

A new Day and Night Care and Early Childhood Development Centre facility has been opened in Diamond/Grove, providing round-the-clock childcare for parents who work day or night shifts.

The facility, which opened on Friday, is designed to offer a safe and comfortable environment for children up to the age of 12 and is built to accommodate 100 children.

Play ground at the Diamond/Grove Day and Night Care Centre

The ‘day and night’ care programme was conceptualised by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, and forms part of the PPP/C 2020-2025 manifesto.

During a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, Dr Persaud encouraged parents to take advantage of the service.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud touring the Diamond/ Grove Day and Night Care Centre

“At the Early Childhood Development Day and Night Care Centre, we are open for registration. It is free to you as working parents,” she stated.

The minister also noted that the centre is offering employment opportunities for persons interested in working in childcare.

Meanwhile, in Budget 2026, the government has allocated $300 million to advance the completion of a day and night care centre at Providence, and the start of construction on four new centres across Regions Two, Five, Six, and Ten.

The government has stated its willingness to co-invest with qualified private partners to expand the availability and quality of childcare services.