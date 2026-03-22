New dialysis centres to be constructed

The Ministry of Health is moving to significantly expand access to life-saving treatment by constructing six new dialysis centres across Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six.

These centres will be established at Lima in Region Two, De Kinderen in Region Three, Diamond and Enmore in Region Four, Bath in Region Five, and Number 75 Village in Region Six.

This will strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure that patients with kidney disease can access treatment closer to home.

For many patients, the expansion of dialysis services is more than infrastructure.

Shirley Kissoon, who seeks medical attention at Ameena Gafoor Medical and Dialysis Centre in Parika, said she feels rejuvenated every time she receives treatment.

Shirley Kissoon during an interview

Kissoon was among several dialysis patients who received a grant last Thursday to help cover treatment costs.

Over the years, the government has invested heavily in the health sector, upgrading hospitals, expanding specialist services, and improving access to treatment.

These six dialysis centres will complement existing facilities and help meet the growing demand for care as non-communicable diseases continue to rise.

The undertaking aligns with the government’s 2026 health budget, which allocates $161.1 billion to the sector to expand infrastructure, enhance maternal and child health services, and improve the quality of care nationwide.

Three of the eight dialysis machines donated to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Interested contractors have until April 7, 2026, to submit bids, with documents available for $3,500. The complete document must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s chairman at the Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets in Georgetown.

For context, dialysis is a treatment for people whose kidneys are failing. The kidneys fail to filter blood, and as a result, wastes and toxins build up in the bloodstream.