New Digital X-ray system to deliver faster, improved diagnostics to Essequibo Coast

Residents of the Essequibo Coast will now benefit from faster and more accurate diagnostic services following the commissioning of a new digital X-ray machine at the Oscar Joseph Public Hospital in Charity, Region Two.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony officially commissioned the machine on Tuesday, marking a significant step in the upgrade of the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities.

The new digital X-ray machine at Charity Hospital

This new system replaces the facility’s former analogue equipment and produces clearer, modern, high-resolution images almost instantly, allowing doctors to make quicker and more precise diagnoses.

This advancement is expected to significantly reduce waiting time for patients, improving early detection of medical conditions and enhancing overall patient care.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, along with Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj and staff members at Charity, cutting the ribbon at the ceremony

The health minister expressed the need for this equipment in the area and highlighted that the upgrade is part of the government’s continued investments in strengthening healthcare in every region.

“Because the government does not believe that any region should be left behind. We should have these facilities across every region.” He emphasised

He also noted that improved diagnostic services are critical to reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for healthcare services, highlighting the addition of ultrasound machines, digital X-rays and for the first time, the installation of CT scans at the new Lima Regional Hospital.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony delivering his remarks at the commissioning ceremony

In an effort to further digitalise healthcare, Dr Anthony announced the integration of artificial intelligence into diagnostic services, enhancing image accuracy and supporting clinical decision-making within seconds.

“At one of our hospitals, we have put in an AI system, so when the X-ray is generated, it goes seamlessly to this system. And think about this, in 17 seconds, it decides whether this X-ray is normal or abnormal. And if it is abnormal, it would be able to give you a tentative diagnosis.”

This technology will support healthcare workers by providing rapid preliminary assessments, ultimately leading to quicker clinical decisions and improved patient outcomes.

The commissioning of the digital X-ray machine is a major boost for healthcare services on the Essequibo coast, serving thousands of residents from Charity and surrounding communities, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare across Guyana.