New GM appointed to Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

The Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), has appointed Mr. Wayne Watson as the new General Manager effective immediately.

Mr. Wayne Watson

Mr. Watson is the holder of a Master’s Degree in Strategic Engineering from the Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Guyana and has over 10 years managerial and engineering experience in the power sector.

His core competencies include Strategic Thinking, Integrated Reporting, Budgeting and Forecasting, Governance and Risk Management, Ethics and Professionalism, Stakeholders Relationship Management, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, project Management and Team Building and Performance Management.

Mr. Watson served in the positions of Loss Reduction Metering Manager, Loss Reduction Operations’ Manager, Assistant Engineer 1, Loss Reduction Operations’ Manager and Electrical Engineer.

He is also the holder of several other academic certificates.

Mr. Watson’s application and Curriculum Vitae were examined by the DHBC Board.