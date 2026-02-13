New heavy-duty bridge, agricultural development slated for Region Seven

– $6.6 billion approved

A heavy-duty timber bridge is to be constructed in the Amerindian village of Waramadong in the Upper Mazaruni district as part of a wider development agenda for Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The 2026 budget allocated a total of $6.687 billion to the region. The following is a breakdown of the sum that was approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Thursday night:

$517.6M – regional administration and finance

$415.7M – public works

$3.869B – education delivery

$1.811B – health services

$74.2M – agriculture, among other things.

In response to questions by opposition members of parliament, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, provided in-depth details about the many projects planned for the region.

These include the heavy-duty timber bridge in Waramadong, while a river defence infrastructure will be built in the community of Agatash to mitigate flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

In the education sector, teachers will benefit from improved living quarters, with some money earmarked to build facilities at the Wayaleng and St Mary’s Primary Schools.

In addition, a Special Education Needs (SEN) bus will be procured with money approved to support children of Bartica.

In addition, pen-field agriculture land will be developed in Kako to support farming activities.

Meanwhile, four shade houses will be established across designated communities. These are among the many projects slated for the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region.