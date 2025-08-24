New roads, modern schools, housing support promised for Kamarang, Upper Mazaruni

Amerindian villages in the Upper Mazaruni sub-district of Region Seven can expect major improvements in transportation, education, housing, and infrastructure under the next People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

That’s the message that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali brought to the community of Kamarang on Sunday, outlining both short-term and long-term plans to further empower the village.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali arrives in Kamarang on Sunday

Unlike the opposition, which once claimed Amerindians were “greedy,” President Ali declared that the PPP/C believes these villages deserve even more support.

“We don’t see ourselves on top of you, we see ourselves as your equal partners and friends with a responsibility to build stronger, more prosperous communities,” the president told residents, assuring them that “the PPP/C has your back.”

President Ali said teachers in Kamarang and surrounding communities will soon be able to access training opportunities, with a long-term vision of having them graduate as trained professionals without having to leave their villages.

A modern study hub equipped with digital facilities will also be established, giving children access to degrees, diplomas, and programmes offered by the University of Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking to residents on Sunday

The D.C Caesar Fox Secondary School, the only secondary school in the district, will also be modernised as President Ali is committed to transforming it into a modern institution. It will be connected to a new teaching hospital that will allow students to pursue careers in nursing, dentistry, medical technology, and other fields in the region.

Acknowledging that high transportation costs continue to strain families, the president affirmed that direct investments will be made to cut costs.

“I am committing to you that your new government will invest in assets that will reduce the transportation cost for you here in Kamarang and the surrounding communities,” he said.

He also announced a new cold storage facility in Kamarang that will help preserve produce, store essential goods, and secure food supplies for surrounding villages.

Additionally, local contractors will soon be engaged in the construction of an all-weather road connecting Waramadong to Kamarang, which will create jobs and improve access to farmlands.

Meanwhile, the village of Paruima will soon benefit from a water ambulance that is being procured.

President Ali also committed to transferring money directly to families to rehabilitate and expand their houses, while teachers, nurses, and doctors will benefit from upgraded accommodation to ensure they live and work in better conditions.

Another scene from the public meeting on Sunday

“The decision is very simple. It is about a party that has delivered, a party you can trust, a party that respects you, a party that visits you, and a party that stands side by side with you,” President Ali declared.

Accompanying the president at the community meeting were Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira; Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn; and former Members of Parliament, Alistair Charlie and Lee Williams, along with other candidates.