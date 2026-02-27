New UG science centre reduces travel strain for Berbice engineering students

The government’s ongoing efforts to decentralise higher education across Guyana are currently impacting 20 students at the John’s Science Centre in Berbice, who once travelled long distances to the University of Guyana’s (UG) Turkeyen Campus.

Samira Khan, a first-year mechanical engineering student at UG

While the facility operates as an extension of the UG’s Berbice campus in Tain, it does not offer the programme they wanted to pursue.

First-year mechanical engineering student Samira Khan started her journey as early as 4:00 hours to attend classes.

“Now, it’s saving transportation costs and improving how I learn, since we have more face-to-face classes closer to home,” she said, encouraging other students to pursue engineering.

Akila Munroe is ecstatic about being relocated. Munroe, who is a first-year civil engineering student, explained that travelling to classes was mentally exhausting, due to the long journey from Alness Village to Turkeyen.

Akila Munroe, a first-year civil engineering student

Munroe said sometimes classes would get cancelled, which would deter her spirit to do it all again, but with the new facility, she underscored that this is a new chapter for everyone, and she will make the best with what she is given.

Meanwhile, another first-year mechanical engineer student, Malachi Benjamin, emphasised that the opening of the facility is a historic moment for him and other students occupying the building.

Benjamin highlighted that he is grateful to have access to the facility, as this will limit his constant travelling to the UG Turkeyen Campus.

Malachi Benjamin, a first-year mechanical engineering student

He explained that travelling has been a stressful experience, and he is thankful that the government mitigated that process for him and others.

Devashree Dhanai, who is pursuing her degree in civil engineering, shared that the new arrangement has brought her emotional relief, as she had to relocate from her home to attend classes.

“Being back in a familiar environment will help me focus better and feel more comfortable,” she noted, adding that she hopes to use her education to give back to her community.

Devashree Dhanai, a first-year civil engineering student at UG

Dhanai also highlighted the broader impact of free tertiary education, noting that while increased access can create overcrowding, it can also open doors for students who might not have had the opportunity to attend university.