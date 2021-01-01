New Year’s Message by Hon. Kwame McCoy, M.P, Minister within the Office of Prime Minister

As we usher in 2021, I extend the warmest and fondest greetings to you all. I am certain this New Year brings with it much success and change, which are necessary for a better life and prosperous future ahead.

No doubt, Guyanese are having a merry time partaking in fun moments with loved ones. There is much laughter and a festive mood as we mark this occasion with the cheer it deserves.

We are a resilient and strong people who have persevered throughout the last year in the midst of challenges to our wellbeing, and to democracy.

As we bond and celebrate on this New Year, let us remember those that we have lost or are still reeling from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will make it through this pandemic just like we came through the other threats to our safety and health as a nation. With the right amount of patience, fortitude and commitment to the cause, we shall overcome this.

We must continue our defence of the Constitution. We must hold fast to the democratic principles and rights that hold us together. We cannot gamble the good for a return to the evil past.

Therefore, let me recommit our Government to making life much brighter for all this year. I am resolved to working harder with you to build a better country where the living standards become the source of pride and prestige among the Caribbean.

In 2021, we plan to further our infrastructural agenda making it easier to access our roads and bridges as well as other community access projects. And there will be much more investments made in our socioeconomic programs that will transform the emphasis we place on our people and their lives.

This year, the communication and information sector will be further enhanced with stricter policies to discourage the wastage of our resources, and to further enhance the growth of a freer press and media in Guyana. Information Communication Technology and information integration will be the hallmark of this Government as we make advances on several fronts. More time will be spent on ensuring that the National Printers, the Guyana Chronicle, Department of Information, the National Communication Network, the National Broadcast Authority and the various bodies meet the demand that is developing for the products that are requested. We will revolutionise communication using the “one Guyana, one mission” platform.

In short, I will amply address the deficiencies in both the legislative and systematic framework that has dogged us for many years leading to a more detailed and hands-on approach to the sector.

On behalf of my family, let me again wish you a rejuvenated year and a prosperous time ahead.