Newly minted labour minister begins duties

September 15, 2025

Newly minted Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Attorney-at-Law Keoma Griffith, received a warm welcome from the ministry’s heads of department and senior staff at the ministry’s headquarters, Brickdam, Georgetown, on Monday.

Minister Griffith officially assumed his duties as minister following the formal handover by his predecessor, Joseph Hamilton.

