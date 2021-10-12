NGSA results to be announced on October 15, 2021

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2021 will be announced on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00h at the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD) at Kingston, Georgetown.

This will be done one day after the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) announces the results of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Guyana at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

(From left), Mr. Richard Rose, Corporate Communications Manager (CXC), Ms. Sauda Kadir, Superintendent of Examinations (MoE), Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning, Dr. Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of CXC, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, Mr. Ameer Ali, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Examinations) and Deputy Chief Education Officer (Development), Ms. Volika Jaikishun pose for a photograph following a meeting today in the Ministry of Education’s 26 Brickdam office

The 2021 NGSA was written on August 4th and 5th. The examination was prepared based on topics up to the Grade Five level contained in the consolidated curriculum which was prepared by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Canadian experts.

The 2022 examination will be based on the same consolidated curriculum and is scheduled to be written on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 and Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Minister Manickchand engaging the team from Caribbean Examinations Council who are here in Guyana to announce the results of the 2020 CSEC and CAPE examinations

Similar to what obtained for the 2021 NGSA, CXC will prepare the 2022 examination, supervise its administration, mark the scripts, conduct quality checks and will also conduct consequential reviews if any are requested.

The Council’s involvement in some of these areas was done for the first time this year and will continue in the years to come to offer age-appropriate examinations that are fairly and transparently marked and that bear the CXC mark of integrity for which the examining body is renowned across the world.