Nine Guyanese appointed to enhance electrical safety codes, regulations

The government has taken a significant step towards improving the country’s infrastructure and safety standards, with the appointment of nine members to the Technical Standards Review Committee on Wednesday.

The committee will serve as a consultative and advisory body to the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on matters related to electrical safety codes and regulations.

Navin Deonarayan, Kevon Grimmond, Dr. Anna Perreira, John Cush, Kevin Vickerie, Davindra Ramnarine, and Sheldon Sauns are the appointed committee members.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill along with the newly appointed members of the Technical Standards Review Committee

They are expected to bring their expertise to the table and guide the government on the necessary variations to the National Electrical Safety Code (NESC) or the National Electrical Code (NEC) that may be necessary or advisable in the Guyana context.

The committee will also be responsible for resolving disputes between the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI) and any person, providing guidance on technical matters related to the formulation and implementation of the national energy policy, inspecting and testing suppliers’ work, investigating incidents, and addressing any other technical matters concerning the supply of electricity.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over an appointment letter to a new member of the Technical Standards Review Committee

During the appointment ceremony, Minister Edghill said the committee is a critical move considering the significant development taking place in the country.

As more people improve their homes and construct new ones, there is a growing need to ensure that electrical wiring and appliances are installed correctly to prevent electrical hazards such as fires.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over an appointment letter to a new member of the Technical Standards Review Committee

“We have to give guidance as it relates to standards. I welcome this board in the context of Guyana’s thrust for modernisation and the speed in which we are modernising. As the minister responsible, I want to say welcome and thank you and I hope that you will be able to serve effectively for the improvement of all in Guyana,” the public works minister stated.

He also emphasised the need to develop new codes and standards that are safe and not burdensome.

The minister said the government has instructed the GEI to inspect all government buildings to further ensure the safety of the country’s citizens.

The committee members’ collective approach to developing new standards and educating the public about them will undoubtedly play a vital role in achieving the country’s safety and infrastructure goals.

