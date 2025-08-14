No match for President Ali’s leadership – Min. Walrond tells Alexander Village residents

Declaring that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has not betrayed the trust of the Guyanese citizenry, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond highlighted that the government has delivered on the promises it made to them since 2020.

Minister Walrond was at the time addressing a public meeting in Alexander Village on Wednesday evening. She pointed to the new Demerara River Bridge as just one example of commitments being delivered to the people.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, speaking at the public meeting at Alexander Village in Georgetown, Wednesday evening

Minister Walrond added that these commitments could not have been fulfilled if it were not for the diligent leadership of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“He leads from the front. This is the leadership that I really want to talk about. A leadership that displays competence and capability and a leadership that displays heart and love for the people,” the minister said.

As such, she noted that in the political realm today, no other political candidate is a match for President Ali and the PPP/C.

“The difference between a leader with a heart and a leader without is that the leader without the heart takes away the little children’s money. A leader with a heart gives it back and increases it by 500 per cent,” she explained.

Minister Walrond continued, “Just know that you have a leader [President Ali] who wakes up every morning and works tirelessly…and he’s always doing it from the front”.