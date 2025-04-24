“No resource will be spared in Adrianna Younge’s case” – President Ali

The Government of Guyana has pledged swift and decisive action following the discovery of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge’s body in a pool at a hotel in Region Three Thursday morning.

“I have asked the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation into all the circumstances surrounding 11-year-old Adrianna Younge,” President Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated in a social media post.

He vowed that justice would be served with the full weight of the law.

“We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so. Whatever specialised resources are required to determine every aspect of the events and circumstances will be provided,” he added.

The heartbreaking news of the girl’s death, which ended after hours of anxious searching, has plunged the nation into deep mourning.

Earlier Thursday, President Ali spoke to Younge’s mother and pledged his government’s support to get to the bottom of the matter.

The president also called for a detailed report from the Guyana Police Force, documenting all actions taken since the initial investigation.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, led by Dr Vindhya Persaud, remains on the ground, providing psychosocial support to Younge’s grieving family and coordinating with law enforcement.

A team of social workers is also on the ground to assist.

Public outcry continues to build as citizens express their grief and frustration.

President Ali stated that the state’s response will not end with the investigation.

