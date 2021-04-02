No ‘sacred cows’ in conforming to labour laws

─ Minister Hamilton at launch of OSH month

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton says no one is exempt from conforming to Guyana’s labour laws and every organisation, whether public or private, will be held accountable.

Minister Hamilton was at the time addressing the launch of Occupational Safety and Health Month 2021, on the forecourt of the Ministry of Labour, earlier today.

“I commit to you today, as I continue this journey, there is not a sacred cow. The law is for everyone.”

The Minister added that even though they were launching OSH month, occupational safety and health will be a continuous campaign and a national feature.

He added that the life and safety of people were more important than money and he called for support as his Ministry aims for zero workplace accidents.

“I promised the nation if I have to make a prominent person a ward of the state, I have no apologies, if the law allows, to ensure that people recognise that the important thing in whatever we do is the protection of the lives of the people. You cannot run an entity and have people exposed to danger. I will not allow it.”

The Minister said in 2020 alone, 32 persons lost their lives in the workplace, while over 300 were maimed.

Meanwhile, Private Sector Commission Chairman, Mr. Nicholas Boyer said there has been improvements in the sector. He said critical investments are being made in the OSH systems, which include training and enforcement.

“Most of the colleagues I have spoken to in the private sector have said that these investments have paid great dividends. And what did they mean by this, did they get back direct cash from the training, from the systems, from the changes in culture? Not immediately, but through more efficient operations, through less loss time incidents in the workplace and absenteeism due to injury, less pay outs due to accidents.”

Occupational Safety and Health Month is being observed under the theme “Investing in OSH systems – capitalising on safe and healthy working environments in times of crisis.”